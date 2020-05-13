Govt to take strict measures for lockdown in case of SoPs violation: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government would take strict measures for lockdown in case people violated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he appealed to people tofollow the laws and SoPs issued by the government for their protection against the coronavirus disease.

He said it was in the interest of the public to adopt precautionary measures while visiting the markets, otherwise the lockdown would be imposed again.

The minister said the people should show responsibility in observing precautionary measures to protect themselves and their family members from the virus. If they would not adopt the precautionary measures and social distancing then the virus would affect with greater impact.

Shibli Faraz said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was making 'hue and cry' to hold the assembly session but unfortunately, he (Shehbaz Sharif), could not make his presence in the important session.

He urged the Opposition parties particularly PML-N, to desist from playing gimmicks over coronavirus and asked them to help people in this hour of trial.

The minister also invited all the political party leaders including Opposition to play their effective role in countering the spread of deadly virus in the country unabatedly.

About money trial of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, he said that Barrister Shahzad Akbar had reports about irregularities in funds handled by him during his tenure in Punjab government.