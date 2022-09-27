Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that coalition government would test Dar's policies for reviving Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that coalition government would test Dar's policies for reviving Pakistan's economy.

Ishaq Dar arrived in the country on directives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was worried about the deteriorating economic condition, he said, adding that "we want to benefit from Dar's policies to restore economic and business sectors.

" Commenting on Imran Khan's foreign funding case, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership should face disqualification for hiding facts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In reply to a question about the leaked audio, he said it was a sensitive matter and a judicial commission had been constituted to probe into it.

He made it clear that the PML-N leaders never spoke against the state institutions.