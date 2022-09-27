UrduPoint.com

Govt To Test Dar's Policies For Reviving Economy: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Govt to test Dar's policies for reviving economy: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that coalition government would test Dar's policies for reviving Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that coalition government would test Dar's policies for reviving Pakistan's economy.

Ishaq Dar arrived in the country on directives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was worried about the deteriorating economic condition, he said, adding that "we want to benefit from Dar's policies to restore economic and business sectors.

" Commenting on Imran Khan's foreign funding case, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership should face disqualification for hiding facts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In reply to a question about the leaked audio, he said it was a sensitive matter and a judicial commission had been constituted to probe into it.

He made it clear that the PML-N leaders never spoke against the state institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Muslim TV From Government Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Rising trend of water level in country's reservoir ..

Rising trend of water level in country's reservoirs continues

2 minutes ago
 Minister ask for improving service structure of e ..

Minister ask for improving service structure of economists group

2 minutes ago
 Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin ..

UN Chief Has Held No New Conversations With Putin - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 US Has Over 3,200 Guardsmen in Florida Preposition ..

US Has Over 3,200 Guardsmen in Florida Prepositioned Ahead of Tropical Storm - P ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Russian Objective to Take Over Ukrai ..

Pentagon Says Russian Objective to Take Over Ukraine Has Not Changed, Efforts St ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.