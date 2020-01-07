UrduPoint.com
Govt To Trace Every Person Linked With Drugs Business: Shehryar Afridi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:11 PM

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said the government was preparing a comprehensive Drugs Data aimed at recognizing and tracing all those persons linked with the drugs business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said the government was preparing a comprehensive Drugs Data aimed at recognizing and tracing all those persons linked with the drugs business.

He stated this at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) while giving briefing to the officials and teachers of the university about the "Zindagi App" prepared to create awareness among youth about drug hazards.

On the occasion, President IIUI Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh was also present.

The minister said the government was making all out efforts for the eradication of drugs from the society.

Shehryar also requested the President IIUI to translate the drug related "Zindagi App" into the Arabic language so that it could be sent to other countries.

He said the future of next generations was being destroyed through drugs addiction.

President IIUI assured his full cooperation with the government in drugs eradication.

He said this app had been prepared to aware and save people from drugs addiction. Though this app, the future of the next generations would be protected, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

