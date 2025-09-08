Open Menu

Govt. To Train One Million Youth In IT Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:23 PM

The government, in collaboration with Huawei and other partners, plans to train around one million youth in diverse IT skills to boost employability and strengthen the digital economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The government, in collaboration with Huawei and other partners, plans to train around one million youth in diverse IT skills to boost employability and strengthen the digital economy.

An official of the Ministry said, “If even one million youth earn an average of $10,000 annually, the economic impact would be massive.”

He said training programs were central to the Prime Minister’s agenda. “Last year, around 350,000 youth were trained, while another 300,000 are currently undergoing training in advanced skills. From December, an additional 300,000 will be enrolled,” he added.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector was witnessing remarkable growth in exports, digital transformation, and youth employability programs.

He said that IT exports had nearly doubled, with inflows reaching $3.8 billion. A major share, he said, came through remittances, which had risen significantly from $400 million last year to about $700 million this year.

Pakistan Digital Authority had been established, and once its governing body was formally constituted, it would hold its first meeting. “We are preparing a comprehensive digital transmission map for the country, followed by sectoral transformation plans for agriculture, health, and education,” he said, adding that these plans would be handed over to ministries with the necessary implementation support.

