Govt to transform country into major maritime economic power: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said the government had set a goal to transform Pakistan into a major maritime economic power via the development of the blue economy.

He said, "I believe that development of the blue economy would lead to thousands of employment opportunities in Pakistan." The minister made the statement on behalf of Pakistan Government on Tuesday while addressing the 31st International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly Session being held from 25 November to 4 December in London, said a press release.

The minister highlighted Pakistan's significance in the context of global and regional maritime affairs.

Zaidi underlined that Pakistan could provide a new dimension to the international maritime trade by linking Central Asia, South Asia and middle East via sea route.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to IMO and to the international framework for cooperation amongst maritime nations.

He stressed Pakistan's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) wherein Maritime sector held a critical role in providing livelihood to maritime communities and improving their living condition.

Zaidi presented an overview of the new shipping policy of the government and said it would provide an impetus to the economy of the country.

He urged the IMO members to utilize the services and expertise of the Pakistani seafarers.

The minister further emphasized Pakistan's potential of blue economy for growth and development of maritime nations. He elaborated Pakistan's efforts in containing marine pollution and ensuring maritime security.

He added that Pakistan wanted to play a more active role in international maritime affairs and intends to bid for contesting IMO Council elections during the next term.

Speaking about the importance of blue economy, the minister quoted from the Holy Quran: "It is Allah Who has subjected the sea to you, that ships may sail through it by His command, that you may seek of his Bounty, and that you may be grateful.

(Surah Al-Jathiyya (45), 12) While making reference to the blue economy, he stated; "Blue Economy Concepts are clearly defined by Allah in the Quran." He cited another verse, "It is He Who has made the sea subject, that you may eat thereof flesh that is fresh and tender, and that you may extract there-from ornaments to wear; and you seest the ships therein that plough the waves, that you may seek (thus) of the bounty of Allah and that you may be grateful. (Surah An-Nahl, 14)." The delegates of the IMO Assembly Session appreciated the minister's reference to the Holy Quran in the context of seas and potential of blue economy and gave him a huge round of applause.

In line with the theme of the IMO session, the minister highlighted the policy emphasis of the government on the empowerment of women and youth of the country through participation in all sectors of economy.

For the duration of the session, Pakistan delegation was led by Rizwan Ahmed, Secretary MoMA, while the high commissioner was accredited as the alternative head.

Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Director General Ports and Shipping, Capt. Qasim Saeed, Chief Nautical Surveyor, Muhammad Shafique, Maritime Expert, Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Ayub, Defence & Naval Adviser Commodore Jamal Alam and First Secretary Political Muhammad Aneel Zafar were members of Pakistan delegation.

Pakistan's over 1000 kilometres long coastline and adjoining maritime zones with unique geo-strategic location possess enormous economic potential.

Moreover, 'Regional Economic Networking' projects under CPEC have provided much desired impetus to these vital avenues. Pakistan is a member of IMO since 1958 and has been elected as member of IMO Council on multiple (five) occasions.