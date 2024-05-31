Open Menu

Govt To Transform Every College In ICT By End Of July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday said that by the end of July, every government model college and degree college in Islamabad will undergo a transformation, emerging as the best in Pakistan's public sector and surpassing many private institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday said that by the end of July, every government model college and degree college in Islamabad will undergo a transformation, emerging as the best in Pakistan's public sector and surpassing many private institutions.

According to the Education Ministry, this ambitious project aims to provide top-notch educational facilities and resources, ensuring that students receive a world-class education.

The renovation of Islamabad College for Girls is just the beginning, with plans underway to upgrade infrastructure, introduce cutting-edge technology, and enhance teaching methods across all government colleges in Islamabad, the ministry said.

"This initiative promises to revolutionize the education landscape, providing a brighter future for generations" it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education July All Government Best

Recent Stories

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

5 minutes ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

5 minutes ago
 LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths a ..

LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA

5 minutes ago
 Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, G ..

Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 16

5 minutes ago
 PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat ..

PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

47 minutes ago
 Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

55 minutes ago
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..

56 minutes ago
 DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

1 hour ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

1 hour ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

58 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

58 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables pri ..

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan