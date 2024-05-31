Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday said that by the end of July, every government model college and degree college in Islamabad will undergo a transformation, emerging as the best in Pakistan's public sector and surpassing many private institutions.

According to the Education Ministry, this ambitious project aims to provide top-notch educational facilities and resources, ensuring that students receive a world-class education.

The renovation of Islamabad College for Girls is just the beginning, with plans underway to upgrade infrastructure, introduce cutting-edge technology, and enhance teaching methods across all government colleges in Islamabad, the ministry said.

"This initiative promises to revolutionize the education landscape, providing a brighter future for generations" it added.