Govt. to transform Pakistan into industrial hub: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said they wanted to transform Pakistan into an Asian hub for industrialization through extensive investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said they wanted to transform Pakistan into an Asian hub for industrialization through extensive investment.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Bahrainian companies led by Founder/Chairman Royale Nova Pvt. Ltd. Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Salman Al Khalifa that called on him.

Minister for Investment board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Housing and Works Abdul Wasay, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other relevant high authorities attended the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the Bahraini investors on priority basis by utilizing all the available resources.

The Board of Investment (BOI) authorities briefed the delegation about the huge investment opportunities in Pakistan in different sectors, including health, tourism, hotel and hospitality, housing, agriculture, food and information and technology.

The delegation was informed that Pakistan was an ideal country for investment due to its strategic location, young population, skilled manpower, immense natural resources and business-friendly environment.

The delegation reiterated to avail the existing huge investment opportunities in Pakistan and hinted to start investing in hotel and hospitality and housing sectors in the next six months.

Besides, they also showed keen interest in the agriculture, fishery and construction sectors.