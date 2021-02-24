Govt to turn 'Digital Punjab' dream into realty: Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government was actively promoting information technology (IT) education at school level under the 'Digital Punjab' vision.

"We are going to turn the 'Digital Punjab' dream into reality, she said talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said as Pakistan possessed huge young population, the government was taking initiatives to equip them with the latest knowledge and skills.

The provincial government had already started work on new IT-based schools and universities in line with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's agenda of bringing about reforms in the education sector, she added.

She said employment targets would be achieved through promotion of the IT education.

Talking about the 'Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships programme, she said the students of government colleges and 30 public sector universities would benefit from the scholarships.

She said low grade employees' children would also get scholarships on merit across the province while nine new universities, colleges and schools were also being established.