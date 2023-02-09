Govt to undertake countrywide campaign to help Turkiye: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government had decided to expand the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Trkiye into a countrywide campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government had decided to expand the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Trkiye into a countrywide campaign.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We will enlist the support of the business community, religious scholars and educational institutions. Pakistan will continue to stand by T�rkiye in this difficult hour."