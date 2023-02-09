UrduPoint.com

Govt To Undertake Countrywide Campaign To Help Turkiye: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government had decided to expand the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Trkiye into a countrywide campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government had decided to expand the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Trkiye into a countrywide campaign.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We will enlist the support of the business community, religious scholars and educational institutions.

Pakistan will continue to stand by T�rkiye in this difficult hour." The prime minister said, "Just spoke to all chief ministers and requested them to take ownership of national relief campaign for earthquake-hit people in Turkiye.""This is the worst earthquake in a century. As one nation living in two states, we will continue to stand by our Turkish brothers and sisters," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

