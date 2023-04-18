Govt to undertake legislation for providing security to Revenue field staff: Minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman on Tuesday said the government wants to legislate for providing security to field staff of the Revenue department as they always worked as front-line soldiers in any emergency situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman on Tuesday said the government wants to legislate for providing security to field staff of the Revenue department as they always worked as front-line soldiers in any emergency situation.

The minister said this while addressing an Iftar Party hosted by All Revenue Sindh Employees Association and the stone laying of Revenue Park at Shahbaz Building.

He said like E-Stamping, the E-Registration system would soon be started in the Revenue department to ensure transparency in the preservation of the Revenue record.

He said subsoil water in Hyderabad and Matiari had become brackish therefore RO plants would be installed while tree plantation will also be carried out to minimize the effects of global warming.

He said under the special instructions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government was focusing to provide health, education, clean drinking water and other facilities to the people of Sindh.

He asked the officers concerned to formulate rules so that the family members of the martyrs of the Anti-Encroachment Force should be provided insurance and other financial benefits like Police force jawans.

He said the process for promoting revenue employees was underway and during the current tenure as many as 400 employees were promoted to the higher ranks The ceremony was addressed by Commissioner Bilal Memon, All Revenue Sindh Employees Association president Sardar Ali Shah and others.