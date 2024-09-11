Open Menu

Govt To Unveil A Comprehensive Plan Soon To Promote Football: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Govt to unveil a comprehensive plan soon to promote football: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, assuring all possible measures for the promotion of the football game in the country, announced that the government would soon unveil a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Pakistan's Street Child Football Team which represented Pakistan in the Norway Cup 2024, also asked the authorities concerned to fully restore the departmental sports and present a report, according to a PM Office press release.

He said the fabulous performance of the street child football team manifested the fact that the Pakistani youth had the potential to prove their mettle globally if given ample opportunities.

The delegation comprised Captain Muhammad Adeel, top scorer Muhammad Kashif, team manager Syed Muhammad Awais, Executive Director of Muslim Hands Syed Javed Gillani, Director Global Operations Arsalan Nusrat, and Communication Director Muhammad Rehan Tahir.

Terming the players as the bright stars of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Street Child Football Team was bringing fame to the country. He also lauded the role of Muslim Hands in promoting Pakistan Street Child Football.

The players thanked the prime minister for hosting them and acknowledging their achievement in the game.

The representatives of the Muslim Hands briefed the prime minister about the organisation's contribution to promoting street football in the world including Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, PM's coordinators Romina Khurshid Alam and Badar Shehbaz, and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Technology Sports Norway Muslim All Government Top

Recent Stories

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

20 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan