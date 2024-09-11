Govt To Unveil A Comprehensive Plan Soon To Promote Football: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, assuring all possible measures for the promotion of the football game in the country, announced that the government would soon unveil a comprehensive plan in this regard.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Pakistan's Street Child Football Team which represented Pakistan in the Norway Cup 2024, also asked the authorities concerned to fully restore the departmental sports and present a report, according to a PM Office press release.
He said the fabulous performance of the street child football team manifested the fact that the Pakistani youth had the potential to prove their mettle globally if given ample opportunities.
The delegation comprised Captain Muhammad Adeel, top scorer Muhammad Kashif, team manager Syed Muhammad Awais, Executive Director of Muslim Hands Syed Javed Gillani, Director Global Operations Arsalan Nusrat, and Communication Director Muhammad Rehan Tahir.
Terming the players as the bright stars of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Street Child Football Team was bringing fame to the country. He also lauded the role of Muslim Hands in promoting Pakistan Street Child Football.
The players thanked the prime minister for hosting them and acknowledging their achievement in the game.
The representatives of the Muslim Hands briefed the prime minister about the organisation's contribution to promoting street football in the world including Pakistan.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman of PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, PM's coordinators Romina Khurshid Alam and Badar Shehbaz, and senior officers also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines2 seconds ago
-
KU symposium Mpox focuses on creating mass awareness5 seconds ago
-
5 injured in tractor trolley accident in Pattoki10 seconds ago
-
DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center16 seconds ago
-
Besant hall to host launching ceremony of two books on Sep 2219 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sahiwal for timely completion of PSIP projects26 seconds ago
-
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms5 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region10 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy, a vital communication method: PU VC10 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden saves man from railway track20 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah20 minutes ago