Govt to unveil historic Kissan package for agriculture sector next week: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of national economy, he said it was also very important for socio-economic development the country.

The prime minister, who held separate meetings with various delegations of farmers, directed the committee of relevant ministers to present actionable recommendations for the redressal of growers' problems, in consultation with their representatives at the earliest.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for National food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Member of the Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan and senior officials concerned were present in the meetings.

The prime minister expressed his resolve to provide all possible relief for the development of agricultural sector and ensure the welfare of growers in the light of the committee's recommendations and keeping in view the country's current economic situation.

In that respect, he also announced to unveil the historic Kissan package during the Kissan conference to be held next week.

The prime minister while referring to the steps he had taken for the development of agriculture sector and for the welfare of Kissan brothers during his stint as Punjab chief minister, reminded how he had always protected the interests of farmers and provided them subsidy for the payment of electricity bills, provision of fertilizers and procurement of agricultural tools.