UrduPoint.com

Govt To Unveil Historic Kissan Package For Agriculture Sector Next Week: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Govt to unveil historic Kissan package for agriculture sector next week: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of national economy, he said it was also very important for socio-economic development the country.

The prime minister, who held separate meetings with various delegations of farmers, directed the committee of relevant ministers to present actionable recommendations for the redressal of growers' problems, in consultation with their representatives at the earliest.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for National food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Member of the Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan and senior officials concerned were present in the meetings.

The prime minister expressed his resolve to provide all possible relief for the development of agricultural sector and ensure the welfare of growers in the light of the committee's recommendations and keeping in view the country's current economic situation.

In that respect, he also announced to unveil the historic Kissan package during the Kissan conference to be held next week.

The prime minister while referring to the steps he had taken for the development of agriculture sector and for the welfare of Kissan brothers during his stint as Punjab chief minister, reminded how he had always protected the interests of farmers and provided them subsidy for the payment of electricity bills, provision of fertilizers and procurement of agricultural tools.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Electricity Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan Punjab Provincial Assembly Agriculture Rana SanaUllah Tariq Bashir All Government

Recent Stories

SAB claims floods destroyed 70% Kharif crops, dema ..

SAB claims floods destroyed 70% Kharif crops, demands compensation of damages

3 minutes ago
 Nord Stream AG Unable to Inspect Damaged Pipeline ..

Nord Stream AG Unable to Inspect Damaged Pipeline Sections Due to Lack of Permit ..

3 minutes ago
 New US Military Aid for Ukraine Includes HIMARS, H ..

New US Military Aid for Ukraine Includes HIMARS, Howitzers, Artillery Rounds - P ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to verify pensioners data from NADRA

Punjab govt to verify pensioners data from NADRA

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Director General Grossi to Visit Kiev, Then M ..

IAEA Director General Grossi to Visit Kiev, Then Moscow This Week

22 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Ukrainian Ambassador ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.