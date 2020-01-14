Govt to unveil policy for revival of sick industrial units soon: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government would soon unveil a comprehensive policy to revive the sick industrial units to create economic activity and job opportunities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government would soon unveil a comprehensive policy to revive the sick industrial units to create economic activity and job opportunities in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries headed by President Mian Anjum Nisar, said despite difficulties, the government ensured uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the industries to avert any negative impact on production.

The delegation comprised FPCCI vice presidents Abdul Qayyum Qureshi, Qaiser Khan, Zahid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Quaid, Nadeem Sheikh and Rohi Rizwan, and other office-bearers.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Haider Gilani and senior officers also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

Felicitating the newly elected office-bearers of FPCCI, the prime minister lauded the trade community's role for national economy, and said the government maintained a constant contact with them for consultation on economic matters.

He said the government desired to see the trade bodies playing a vibrant role of a think tank.

The prime minister told the delegation that the government had steered the country out of critical situation through prudent decisions and within 16 months, the macro indicators were showing improvement. Moreover, the record 40 percent increase in the stock exchange also manifested the investors' trust.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was the first one to give due attention to the industrial growth and enhancement of the exports.

The government had achieved financial stability despite the toughest economic conditions, he added.

Today, he said, the local currency was getting stable, which would further stabilize the prices as well as the economy, besides helping the government meet the energy and other needs of the industrial sector.

The prime minister assured the delegation that the government was making all-out efforts to make the Pakistani products compete their rivals from other countries for the benefit of the country's trading community.

Omar Ayub apprised the delegation that the theft cases of gas and electricity were rampant during the previous government, which had also increased the tariff. However, the current government saved around Rs 112 billion by curbing the theft, which would also make possible the supply of electricity to the industries at low tariff.

The prime minister also invited the delegation to install renewable energy projects and assured them of the government's full cooperation in that regard.

He said in order to achieve real development and create employment opportunities, the government desired to get guidance from the business community.

Accepting the proposal by the delegation, the prime minister also approved the inclusion of FPCCI representatives in the Business Council.

The FPCCI president appreciated the government's steps focused at the economic stability and also assured all-out cooperation from the business community.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the difficulties being faced by them to get bank loans, receipt of dues, and increased prices of gas and power particularly for the exports.