Govt to unveil Rs1100bln historic budget, pledging relief to masses: Muqam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Amir Muqam on Wednesday said the federal government will unveil an Rs1100 billion historic budget aimed at providing maximum relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Amir Muqam on Wednesday said the Federal government will unveil an Rs1100 billion historic budget aimed at providing maximum relief to the masses.

"We will leave no stone unturned for charting the country on the path of development and steer the country out of economic crises," he said while addressing the convention of Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flanked by Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and other prominent political figures.

The PM Advisor said that had the incumbent, not ouster the previous prime minister out of office through a vote of no confidence, he would have ruined the economy completely due to his incompetency.

"The ouster of the PTI chief from power was a good omen for the country," he added.

Recalling the riots of May 9, he said that the nefarious designs of the PTI chief and his company had been badly exposed before the nation and the public had no sympathy for him and his party.

He said that the looming threat of bankruptcy had been averted despite the conspiracies of the Jewish lobby, whose PTI chief was also a part.

PML-N is a political party of the common man and did not feel insecure facing the public, therefore, it (party) was ready to participate in elections any time, said Muqam.