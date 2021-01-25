Govt to unveil special package for farmers soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government would announce a special package for the farmers "very soon" as a sub-committee of the cabinet was formulating proposals on the subject.

The PM in a meeting with the Members of National Assembly from South Punjab, Dir and Swat, said the previous governments ignored South Punjab region and discriminated with the people in provision of education, health and employment opportunities.

The meeting which focused on South Punjab Secretariat and farmers' special package, was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar and MNAs Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Nur Muhammad Khan Bhabha.

The Prime Minister said that the purpose of establishing South Punjab Secretariat was to give special focus on development of the South Punjab districts.

Aurangzeb Khichi put forward a proposal for establishment of a cadet college in Vehari.

During the meeting with MNAs Salim Rehman and Bashir Khan, PM was briefed on the provision of employment opportunities to the locals during the construction of dams in Dir.

Moreover, the Prime Minister was also apprised of the public issues and efforts for their resolution, besides progress on education and health projects in Swat.

MNA Salim Rehman briefed the prime minister on the promotion of tourism in Swat which was also casting positive impacts on people's lives.