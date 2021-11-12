UrduPoint.com

Govt To Upgrade NIRM Soon: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday apprised that the government was planning to upgrade National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and the bed capacity would be enhanced from 160 to 300 to cater to the increasing load of patients and referral cases.

Responding to a question during question hour, Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid said land measuring 4,167 square yards had been acquired for the construction of a new multi-storied structure.

She said PC-II has been approved, adding, "We are waiting for the release of the funds and soon after the release of the required amount, work on the project will be started", she added.

New neurology, orthotics, prosthesis, dental surgery and rehab departments would be established in the new building, she informed.

Presently, she said, the hospital was providing 160-bed facility to the patients, which was working under the Ministry of National Health Services since 2018.

She said artificial limbs were prepared at NIRM besides other services like speech therapy.

She added that the hospital was extending its free services to the patients with the support of international organizations and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Dr. Nausheen said main focus of the hospital was rehabilitation of patients.

