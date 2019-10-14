UrduPoint.com
Govt To Upgrade RHCs, BHUs To Enhance Health Coverage

Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has decided to upgrade Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) of the federal capital with provision of more facilities to ensure best medical cover to citizens.

According to an official of the ministry, there is a plan to improve healthcare delivery system in the federal capital to satisfy the patients and added that up-gradation of existing health infrastructure is part of its plan.

He said that the government has started up-gradation of all health facilities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while dispensaries were also being upgraded to ensure provision of standard medical services to people.

He said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, at least two more rural health centres (RHCs) and nine Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the rural areas of the federal capital would be established in the upcoming years.

He said that the objective of the plan was to have a comprehensive Primary healthcare system for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure the timely provision of health care services at the doorsteps of the public.

He said that the government has planned to upgrade basic health unit at Tarnol to make it a trauma centre.

He said that a mother and child health centre at Bhara Kahu was also being reopened for surrounding population.

He said that the level of services in hospitals would also be upgraded with addition of general hospital at Tarlai besides new building for Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital and expansion of National Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine (NIRM).

He said that recently established Infectious Diseases Control Centre in the federal capital by the present government would help screening, testing and treatment of Hepatitis-C patients besides other infectious diseases like tuberculosis.

He added this centre would serve the rural population of the federal capital for screening of infectious diseases at their doorsteps.

He said that the centre would receive those patients who found positive for any infectious diseases in rural areas to provide free test facility and treatment.

He said that there is a plan to establish front health desks at all airports, dry ports and seaports entry points to keep vigilant on protecting the country people from carrying virus and infections from incoming passengers, he added.

He said that the government is working to make federal capital a model health city. He added the government is also working for promotion of health tourism with the provision of modern health technology to the hospitals.

