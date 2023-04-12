Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt To Uphold Right To Free Speech As Sacred Cause: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says they are committed to this principle but the enforcement of ethics of coverage involving acts of terrorism is a global code.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the government always upheld the right to free speech as a sacred cause and fought against attempts to curtail this fight.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said they are committed to this principle. However, she said the enforcement of ethics of coverage involving acts of terrorism is a global code. It is part of the national law. She said it is what we owe to the people who are victims of terrorism, and it is what responsible journalism is.

The Information Minister said some concerns have been expressed regarding a recent PEMRA order about coverage ethics of violent scenes involving acts of terrorism and their aftermath.

She said the order prohibits broadcasting gory scenes, dead bodies, wreckage and live images from the spot only to avoid spreading fear and panic among the masses, which is always the real aim and design of the terrorists. She said this boundary is set all over the world and every responsible media body and organization adheres to them across the board without exception. She said live coverage of terrorism incident spots amplifies terrorism impact and divulges sensitive post operation information to miscreants.

Related Topics

Dead World Information Minister Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

23 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

45 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.