Govt to uplift under-developed regions of Southern Punjab: Shabir Qureshi

MUAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister Shabir Ali Qureshi on Tuesday said the incumbent government was determined to uplift under-developed regions of Southern Punjab following the party manifesto during last general election.

While addressing a ceremony arranged after opening carpeted road stretched from Basti Hazra to Basti Qureshi situated at tehsil Kot Addu here, the minister vowed that the government would bring under-privileged sections of the society at par with the privileged one.

He said the road project would lead to solve long-held problem of natives and people living outside the area.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people hailing from different tribes including Thaheem, Shah and Qureshi of the district.