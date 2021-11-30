UrduPoint.com

Govt To Uplift Under-developed Regions Of Southern Punjab: Shabir Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

MUAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister Shabir Ali Qureshi on Tuesday said the incumbent government was determined to uplift under-developed regions of Southern Punjab following the party manifesto during last general election.

While addressing a ceremony arranged after opening carpeted road stretched from Basti Hazra to Basti Qureshi situated at tehsil Kot Addu here, the minister vowed that the government would bring under-privileged sections of the society at par with the privileged one.

He said the road project would lead to solve long-held problem of natives and people living outside the area.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people hailing from different tribes including Thaheem, Shah and Qureshi of the district.

