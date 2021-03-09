UrduPoint.com
Govt To Use All Available Resources To Control Prices Of Daily Use Items: Sadaqat Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:29 PM

Govt to use all available resources to control prices of daily use items: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that PTI government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would use all available resources to control prices of daily use commodities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that PTI government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would use all available resources to control prices of daily use commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in coming days, the prices of food commodities would be reduced, as the government had already devised a strategy in this connection.

He said no doubt the inflation was rising as compared to previous years, but PM with his team was determined to control it as soon as possible.

He said emergency steps would be taken to tackle the problem of artificial price hike, adding that no laxity on the part of government officials would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the government functionaries were intensifying the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the country.

"The prime minster feels the pain of the hardships facing the people and he would not spare anybody responsible for artificial price hick in open market", he added.

He said PM Imran Khan also directed the Ministry of National Food Security and its attached departments to take all possible steps and ensure smooth supply of edible goods in the market on affordable rates.

