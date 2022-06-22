Govt to use all resources to uplift underprivileged segment of society: AJK PM.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government would use all available resources to uplift the weaker and underprivileged segments of the society in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that his government would use all available resources to uplift the weaker and underprivileged segments of the society in AJK.

The AJK PM made these remarks while talking to Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, former Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and others who visited him at his residence here on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member Legislative Assembly Ms. Imtiaz Naseem, Member Kashmir Council Shuja Rathore, PTI Central Leader Mian Shafiq Jagvi and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister while reiterating his government's commitment to serve the masses said, "PTI's sole mission is to serve people with utmost honesty and for that purpose we will use all the resources to uplift the lower class in Azad Kashmir and solve the problems of the people".

He said that the people of the AJK reposed their trust in the leadership of the PTI. "They trusted us and brought us to power", he said, adding that the PTI government would leave no stone unturned to fulfill promises it had made with the people of Azad Kashmir during its pre-election campaign.

He said that funds would be provided on equal basis to ensure uniform development in all areas of Azad Kashmir.

In the forthcoming budget, he said that a detailed plan would be chalked out to provide basic necessities to the people. The PM said government's focus was to initiate such projects that besides providing employment to the people at the local level would also increase the revenue of the state.

He said that funds would be allocated in the upcoming budget for the promotion of tourism.

"We will try to give maximum relief to the people in spite of economic problems". He said that steps would also be taken on priority basis to promote investment in Azad Kashmir.

"There is a conducive environment for investors in Azad Kashmir", he said adding that the investors would be given full protection.

During the meeting, the political leaders of Azad Kashmir expressed their resolveto work together for the development of Azad Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.