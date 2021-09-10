UrduPoint.com

Govt To Use EVMs, I-voting In Next Elections: Advisor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Govt to use EVMs, I-voting in next elections: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Zaheer- ud-Din Babar Awan on Thursday categorically said that the government was determined to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and internet voting system for the overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections at all costs.

In a statement, Babar Awan said that he wanted to remove the misunderstanding of everyone that the government would step back from its decision to use EVMs in the elections.

"Neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor his government will budge from its stance for ensuring free, fair and uncontroversial elections," he said adding that the Supreme Court (SC) had given a very clear verdict regarding internet voting and denying right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was the contempt of court. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the constitutional regulator to conduct polls and it was its prime responsibility to hold the polls in accordance with the law. ECP could not finalise legislation nor it has such powers to do so.

  Legislation was neither the job nor the authority of the Election Commission. The stance of the election commission has no value after the approval of the law.

He added that the objections and procedures to stop vote rigging during i-voting have not been told as yet.

He censured the opposition parties for leveling baseless allegations against the election reforms.

He invited the opposition leadership to accept the decision of using EVMs in the elections open-heartedly. The electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be procured by the election commission and not the Federal government. ECP's objections to the EVM-related laws were illegal as the regulator should have tabled its recommendations.

For addressing the reservations on the use of EVMs and i-voting, the advisor said that the federal government has listened to the objections of ECP and others for hours. The statements like pouring substances to seize EVMs for vote-rigging were ridiculous.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Internet Contempt Of Court Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Job All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 hour ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

15 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago
 Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' ..

Ulema, scholars call for following Holy Prophets' footsteps to emerge victorious ..

15 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law on Presidential Ele ..

Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law on Presidential Election

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.