Govt to use EVMs, I-voting in next elections: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Zaheer- ud-Din Babar Awan on Thursday categorically said that the government was determined to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and internet voting system for the overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections at all costs.

In a statement, Babar Awan said that he wanted to remove the misunderstanding of everyone that the government would step back from its decision to use EVMs in the elections.

"Neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor his government will budge from its stance for ensuring free, fair and uncontroversial elections," he said adding that the Supreme Court (SC) had given a very clear verdict regarding internet voting and denying right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was the contempt of court. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the constitutional regulator to conduct polls and it was its prime responsibility to hold the polls in accordance with the law. ECP could not finalise legislation nor it has such powers to do so.

Legislation was neither the job nor the authority of the Election Commission. The stance of the election commission has no value after the approval of the law.

He added that the objections and procedures to stop vote rigging during i-voting have not been told as yet.

He censured the opposition parties for leveling baseless allegations against the election reforms.

He invited the opposition leadership to accept the decision of using EVMs in the elections open-heartedly. The electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be procured by the election commission and not the Federal government. ECP's objections to the EVM-related laws were illegal as the regulator should have tabled its recommendations.

For addressing the reservations on the use of EVMs and i-voting, the advisor said that the federal government has listened to the objections of ECP and others for hours. The statements like pouring substances to seize EVMs for vote-rigging were ridiculous.