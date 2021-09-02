Govt. to use technology in next elections to check rigging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday said that government would use technology and electronic voting machines (EVMs) at every cost in next elections to check rigging.

He stated this during a meeting attended by Minister for Railways Senator Azam Khan Swati, Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senators Waleed Iqbal and Syed Ali Zafar.

Babar Awan said that overseas Pakistanis would be given right to vote and rigging in elections would be checked through use of EVMs. The participants of the meeting expressed commitment to get electoral reforms approved from the Parliament.