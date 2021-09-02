UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Use Technology In Next Elections To Check Rigging

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Govt. to use technology in next elections to check rigging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday said that government would use technology and electronic voting machines (EVMs) at every cost in next elections to check rigging.

He stated this during a meeting attended by Minister for Railways Senator Azam Khan Swati, Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senators Waleed Iqbal and Syed Ali Zafar.

Babar Awan said that overseas Pakistanis would be given right to vote and rigging in elections would be checked through use of EVMs. The participants of the meeting expressed commitment to get electoral reforms approved from the Parliament.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Technology Babar Awan Parliament Vote Ali Zafar From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

8 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

23 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

38 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

44 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

59 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.