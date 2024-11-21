Open Menu

Govt To Use TV, Other Media For Public Good: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said in her message on World Television Day, on Thursday: "Television has made the world a global village and we are determined to use television and other media for development and public good."

She added,”Television is an important source of information, and an effective source of education, entertainment and awareness.

” She highlighted, "Television has brought revolutionary changes in every sector.”

The chief minister said, "Television is a powerful medium for highlighting social issues, public awareness and social harmony. Television has paved the way for social changes both in developed and developing countries.”

She underscored,”TV has played an important role in presenting entertainment and information.”

She added,”Positive change can be brought by using the powerful medium of tv for education and teaching.”

