Govt To Use TV, Other Media For Public Good: CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said in her message on World Television Day, on Thursday: "Television has made the world a global village and we are determined to use television and other media for development and public good."
She added,”Television is an important source of information, and an effective source of education, entertainment and awareness.
” She highlighted, "Television has brought revolutionary changes in every sector.”
The chief minister said, "Television is a powerful medium for highlighting social issues, public awareness and social harmony. Television has paved the way for social changes both in developed and developing countries.”
She underscored,”TV has played an important role in presenting entertainment and information.”
She added,”Positive change can be brought by using the powerful medium of tv for education and teaching.”
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naval Chief inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science, Technology Park19 seconds ago
-
DC Abbottabad praises Rescue 1122 for outstanding services10 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra outlines new crime control strategy in monthly review meeting10 minutes ago
-
Model waterfalls to be constructed to improve beauty of Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
20 booked for causing smog through waste burning10 minutes ago
-
Citrus revival programme being implemented10 minutes ago
-
FBR officer shot dead a citizen over 'monetary issue'10 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 20 injured in firing on passenger vans in Kurram District10 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to aware people about perils of excessive use of antimicrobial agents10 minutes ago
-
“3rd Bariatric Live Surgery Workshop” held at LUMHS Jamshoro20 minutes ago
-
Dr Zia for enhancing Pakistan's int'l reputation in health, education sectors20 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled goods near KICT20 minutes ago