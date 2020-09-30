Govt to utilise all legal channels to bring Nawaz back: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the government would utilise all legal ways and channels to bring convicted Nawaz Sharif back to the country to face the jail term as no one was above law.

Like the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, the accountability of all corrupt people should be held, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the law was equal for all the citizens, while Nawaz Sharif considered himself above the law. It was necessary for the government to bring him back to uphold the supremacy of the law.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power with the slogan of change in the system and accountability of the corrupt, and it would not make any compromise in that regard.

He said during today's cabinet meeting, neither the opposition nor Nawaz Sharif figured in the discussion.

Shibli Faraz said the previous regimes had weakened the national institutions through their policy of nepotism but the present government believed in honesty and supremacy of law as no recruitment was carried out without merit.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not afraid of the opposition leaders as they would never tender resignation from the assemblies. They were rather using different tactics to build pressure on the government but it would not bow down before their blackmailing.

The opposition, he said, would not achieve any objectives from the so-called long march, which, however, would be harmful for the country's development as foreign investment was linked with political stability.

To another query, he said the present government had obtained $22 billion loans and repaid some $20 billion.