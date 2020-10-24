UrduPoint.com
Govt To Utilise All Legal Options To Bring Nawaz Back: Ali

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for the Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government would utilise all legal options to bring convicted Nawaz Sharif back in the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on the medical grounds but was doing politics there instead of having medical treatment.

He said Pakistan had long lasting relations with the United Kingdom and both the countries had cooperated with each other in different matters.

Ali hoped that the British government would facilitate the application of handing over Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said India was enjoying over the narrative of Nawaz Sharif which he adopted against the national institutions.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition leaderships.

