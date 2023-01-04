UrduPoint.com

Govt To Utilise All-out Resources For Modernising PAF: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said the government would utilise all its resources to modernise Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the impregnable defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said the government would utilise all its resources to modernise Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the impregnable defence of the country.

The minister called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, during his visit to Air Headquarters, a PAF news release said.

Khawaja Asif lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF and admired the revamping of training by PAF to produce well-equipped and skillful work force to cope up with ever-changing challenges of aerial defence and national security.

Moreover, matters pertaining to evolving geo-strategic environment and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The minister also lauded the exceptional response of PAF during the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims in the aftermath of recent floods in the country.

Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF with special focus on modernisation and development of indigenous capabilities.

He also briefed the defence minister about his vision of PAF's National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) project and highlighted that the mega project was aimed at fostering collaborative research, development and innovation in the domains of aviation, space, Information Technology (IT), cyber and computing to ensure social, economic, technological and scientific benefits for Pakistan.

