Govt To Utilise Resources For Provision Of Facilities To People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Govt to utilise resources for provision of facilities to people: Minister

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was utilising maximum available resources for provision of basic facilities to the people specially those living in far-flung areas.

He said this during his visit to THQ Hospital Jand. He was also accompanied by DC Attock Ali Anaan Qamar, AC Jand Ejaz Abdul Karim, DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani and other officers.

He visited different portions of the hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to indoor and out door patients.

He said that he visited Jand on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab and a report will be presented to Chief Minister in this context.

He emphasised upon the officers to ensure timely completion of development projects and not to compromise on quality of the work.

He also directed the officers to ensure maximum relief to the people during the forth coming Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Earlier, in a meeting held in AC office Jand, the minister was briefed about the development projects being completed in this tehsil .

The minister was also informed that six Ramazan Bazaars will be set up where edibles will be available at subsidised rates and action is being taken against those involved in over charging and hoarding.

