Govt to utilize all available resources for polio-free country : Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said on Tuesday that the interim government was committed to actively implementing a special emergency response plan to eradicate all forms of polio in the country and reach children in remote areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the polio vaccination campaign in remote areas and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was considered a major reason for the significant reduction in the number of polio cases in the country.

"All the provinces would ask to pay special attention to ensure that every child is reached by the polio programme," he added.

He said that the Ministry of Health is actively involved in the polio program and we will ensure that the focus on polio remains unwavering.

In response to a question, he said that the present government will maintain zero tolerance regarding the provision of quality medicines to patients in government hospitals.

He further said that our major agenda is to focus on improving the overall system and it is an initiative to improve the quality, availability, accessibility and affordability of state-of-the-art healthcare services across the country.

The government was making all-out efforts to improve the health sector, he added.