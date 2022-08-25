UrduPoint.com

Govt To Utilize All Resources For Assistance Of Flood Victims: Engr Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said the federal government would utilize all available resources for help and assistance of flood victims of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

He said the report of damages done by the recent torrential rains and floods had been sought.

Talking to media persons after visiting the flood affected areas and meeting with flood victims there, Amir Muqam said a comprehensive report about damages would be submitted to the Prime Minister today.

The federal government would provide every possible support and assistance to flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

He said full support to flood victims of Swat would be provided.

Muqam said the affected people of KP would not be left alone in this hour of need.

Every possible resource would be utilized for the protection of life and properties of people, he said adding, no politics on rehabilitation of flood victims would be allowed.

Amir Muqam who is also the President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced a huge relief package worth Rs37.2 billion for the help and assistance of flood victims of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said over nine million people including flood victims of KP would benefit from the Prime Minister's flood relief package.

Besides Rs. 5 lakh for reconstruction of each destroyed house, Rs one million was being provided to the heirs of each person who died in the floods and torrential rains.

Despite pressing official engagements, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited flood-hit DI Khan and Tank districts where he inspected relief operations.

He reiterated his government's strong resolve and determination to continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affectee.

Rs five billion were immediately released to NDMA for the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas.

Scores of truck load relief goods were provided by NDMA to flood victims of KP including DI Khan and Tank districts.

