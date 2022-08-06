UrduPoint.com

Govt To Utilize All Resources For Better Economy: Miftah

Published August 06, 2022

Govt to utilize all resources for better economy: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and its allied parities were utilizing all possible means to make country's economy better

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and its allied parities were utilizing all possible means to make country's economy better.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Rupee has been appreciated against Dollar in last few days and the country was heading towards economic growth now.

Miftah Ismail said the government will provide all incentives to traders for enhancing exporters, and all others like imported cars have been already banned in terms to take concrete steps for economy.

He said the major banks played very positive role and helped the government in better way in the difficult time, adding that the government will achieve its tax targets for further strong economy.

