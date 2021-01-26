PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-Corruption, Shafiullah Khan Tuesday said that District Lower Dir has potential for olive plants, adding the government would establish industries to reap its benefit.

The promotion of olive plants cultivation, he said besides generating employment opportunities for local population would also help usher socio-economic uplift in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Dir Lower Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. Beside, MPA Hamayun Khan, president Dir Lower Chamber of Commerce, Noor Alam Badshah, Senior Vice President, Imran Khan, former vice president, FPCCI Qaiser Khan, Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Arshad Shaheen, Mohammad Ikram and other members attended the meeting.

The special assistant said that the provincial government was fully aware of the problems faced by chamber of commerce and taking practical steps for their resolution.

Shafiullah Khan said that trade and industries are backbone of the national economy and engine of growth for any country.

He said that national development and economy are dependent on the taxes paid by the business community and they acknowledged this crucial role.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the levy of taxes in Dir Lower, establishment of economic zone and promotion of industries and establishment of office for the chamber.

The special assistant said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of the Chief Minister KP all-out steps were being taken for establishing new industrial units, revival and capacity building of the existing units and provision of incentives and protection to investors.

He made commitment with the chamber that he himself would raise vice or the resolution of their problems on every forum while the issue of the levy of taxes would be discussed with chief minister. The issue of the office of chamber would be resolved through concerned deputy commissioner.