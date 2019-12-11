Govt to utilize resources for development of Shangla: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the provincial government would utilize available resources for development and uplift of district Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the provincial government would utilize available resources for development and uplift of district Shangla

Talking to various delegates from Shangla here at his office, he said the government has approved Rs 2 billion to provide basic facilities including construction and upgradation of roads, provision of drinking water, solarization of mosques and others across the district and to address sense of deprivation among people.

He said the previous provincial governments intentionally ignored development of the district and diverted the development funds to other districts due to which Shangla districts remained backward and undeveloped.

Shaukat Yousafzai said PTI government would make Shangla a model district and would constitute local committees to check quality of development projects.

He said Shangal district has great potential in tourism sector and the government would develop the area to attract tourists and generate employment for the local people.