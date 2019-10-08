UrduPoint.com
Govt To Warmly Welcome Prince William, Princess Catherine In Pakistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

Govt to warmly welcome Prince William, Princess Catherine in Pakistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government would warmly welcome Prince William and Princess Catherine here and it was not worried about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march

The whole nation was interested in prince and princess visit to Pakistan but not in Jamait Ulema-e-Islam - Fazal (JUI-F) protest demonstration, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to hold march to get people's sympathies and claimed that Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz would not support or join him.

He said Maulana was thirsty to grab power and for that purpose, he was using students of religious seminaries for his personal political gains.

