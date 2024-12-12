Govt to welcome foreign investors to invest under public private Partnership basis: Sharjeel Memon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that the Federal as well as Sindh Government always embraced foreign investors while provincial government was working with active public private partnership mode and full facility to be provided in all respects to the investors.

Addressing the Sindh Investment Conference, Sharjeel Memon said that Chinese investors are interested in investing in the medical city and transport sector in Karachi.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari on behalf of the Sindh government has offered full support to Chinese investors.

He said Sindh was the best region for foreign investment as it possesses the potential of providing Thar coal-based inexpensive electricity to the country for two hundred years continuously, besides becoming the hub of many companies, which are practically engaged in providing green energy within Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said, "Farmers will gain immense benefits from corporate farming as latest technology will help them achieve maximum yield from limited water availability".

He said that a combination of Chinese technology and the opportunities available in Pakistan is the way forward for further development.

He vowed that the Sindh government will extend full security to the Chinese investors and that he wished such opportunities continued to thrive.

Addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accorded a warm welcome to the Chinese investors and Consul General of Turkiye present on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts made by the Investment Department to organize the investment conference and assured full cooperation on behalf of the Sindh government to the international investors.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said "Sindh offers investment opportunities in the energy, industrial, agricultural and transport sectors." The Sindh government welcomes not only Chinese investors but also all the foreign investors and offers full cooperation and facilities to them.

At the beginning of the conference, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar welcomed the investors and other distinguished guests participating in the investment conference and explained the aims and objectives of the conference.