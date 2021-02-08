UrduPoint.com
Govt To Welcome PDM Long March Participants: Pervez

Mon 08th February 2021

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said the government would welcome participants of the long march announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad on March 26 next

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said the government would welcome participants of the long march announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad on March 26 next.

As holding protest was the democratic right of every political party, the government would not create any hurdle in the way of long march, he said while addressing a workers convention at Manki Sharif in Nowshera district.

The minister, however, warned that if the participants of long march took law in their hand, then strict action would be taken against them.

Pervez Khattak said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would fully participate in the Senate election and not allow anyone for unfair means. It was not afraid of the PDM parties, which could field joint candidates in the Senate polls, he added.

Member of the National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada, District General Secretary of PTI, Raza Saeed Babar, Ashfaq Paracha and others also addressed the convention.

