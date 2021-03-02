Govt to win Senate elections comfortably: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government would win the Senate elections with thumping majority and Hafeez Sheikh would also defeat to Yousaf Raza Gilani comfortably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government would win the Senate elections with thumping majority and Hafeez Sheikh would also defeat to Yousaf Raza Gilani comfortably.

Talking to a private news channel,he said the opposition had staged bazar of corruption before the elections as new video of Ali Haider Gillani was the ample proof in that regard.

The minister said the opposition parties were habitual for doing corrupt practices during the Senate elections and they were doing business of buying and selling of votes from 30 years.

He said opposition was involved in horse trading so the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should have to take notice about the matter of Ali Haider Gillani's video as every eye was focused on it and wanted to see that what kind of action would be taken from ECP in that regard, adding Ali Haider Gillani admitted during his press conference that the video was real.

The Pakistan Peoples Party was doing black and white robbery from three decades.

Asad Umar said tomorrow would be a testing day of ECP.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had believed in action not only words, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had take strict practical action against its own party parliamentarians who were involved in corruption during the last Senate elections.