(@Abdulla99267510)

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the decision has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the Governor State Bank.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) The Federal government has decided to withdraw the appeals filed by State Bank and National Bank of Pakistan in the Supreme Court against a verdict of Federal Shariat Court regarding interest free banking system in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the decision has been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the Governor State Bank.

They also decided to promote interest-free banking system in the country on fast track basis.