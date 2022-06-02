Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said the present government would work day and night to provide genuine relief to the masses as bringing ease in life of the common man was a priority.

Talking to the media here, he said the government was deliberating on various measures to sustain prices of commodities as the government had announced a subsidy of Rs 200 billion to provide flour on discounted prices.

He said the government would also bring packages to provide cooking oil, sugar and other household products on subsidised rates.

The chief minister said that the rule of law would be ensured in the province and no compromise would be tolerated in this regard. He said that price hike was a major concern for the people right now and concrete measures would be taken to control it.

To a question, Hamza Shahbaz said that the violations of ban on kite flying would be strictly ensured and violators would be dealt with iron hands. The government would also make more legislation to ensure proper ban on kite flying as playing with the lives of the people could not be allowed, he added.