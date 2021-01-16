UrduPoint.com
Govt To Write To Broadsheet To Know More About Nawaz Sharif’s Assets, Says Shahbaz Gill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 05:54 PM

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Nawaz Sharif’s assets, says Shahbaz Gill

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication says that PM Khan will never give NRO to the opposition for looting the national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that the government will write a letter to UK-based law firm, Broadsheet to gain more insight about the assets of the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the reporters in Lahore this afternoon, Dr.

Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that no NRO will be given to the opposition for looting the national exchequer.

Shahbaz Gill said that leaders of the opposition parties are making a hue and cry over non-issues and trying to escape from accountability.

He said efforts are also being made by the opposition to file a baseless law suit against him.

