Govt took bold decisions to stable economy, uphold national integrity: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that the present government was taking wise decisions to uphold national integrity and to put the crippled economy of the country back on track.

In an interview with ptv news channel, he said that due to poor governance and wrong foreign policies of previous government of Imran Khan the economy was deteriorated, adding, coalition government is satisfied with the tough decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stable economy.

He said the state of the economy was in ill-condition and without tough and unpopular decisions it was impossible to recover the limping economy.

Coalition government was committed to control all current economic crises in the country, he said, adding, we are well-aware with the difficulties of common people and issues related to high inflation would be addressed soon.

He said that government was focusing on improving foreign policies, agriculture sector, adding, international high prices were the main reason behind inflation in the country.

Replying to a question about International Monetary fund (IMF) conditions on NAB laws, he replied that IMF is only best way to tackle economic crises in the country and present government is committed to revive its delaying program.

Replying to another question, he expressed hope that the ill-economy will recover soon and nation would get benefit with the policies of current government.