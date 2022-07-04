UrduPoint.com

Govt Took Bold Decisions To Stable Economy, Uphold National Integrity: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Govt took bold decisions to stable economy, uphold national integrity: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that the present government was taking wise decisions to uphold national integrity and to put the crippled economy of the country back on track.

In an interview with ptv news channel, he said that due to poor governance and wrong foreign policies of previous government of Imran Khan the economy was deteriorated, adding, coalition government is satisfied with the tough decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stable economy.

He said the state of the economy was in ill-condition and without tough and unpopular decisions it was impossible to recover the limping economy.

Coalition government was committed to control all current economic crises in the country, he said, adding, we are well-aware with the difficulties of common people and issues related to high inflation would be addressed soon.

He said that government was focusing on improving foreign policies, agriculture sector, adding, international high prices were the main reason behind inflation in the country.

Replying to a question about International Monetary fund (IMF) conditions on NAB laws, he replied that IMF is only best way to tackle economic crises in the country and present government is committed to revive its delaying program.

Replying to another question, he expressed hope that the ill-economy will recover soon and nation would get benefit with the policies of current government.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Poor Agriculture Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan All Government Best PTV

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.