Govt took concrete steps to revolutionize industry : Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision the government has taken concrete steps for industrial revolution in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization which called on him here, the minister said that the government was providing all possible facilities to investors through favourable and investment friendly policies.

He said that during the tenure of the previous government, deindustrialization was done in the country and the PTI after coming to power took concrete measures to stop this process.

Fawad said that Pakistan was a safe country where local an foreign investors and businesses enjoyed protection.

The minister said that the government believed that the country would make progress if the industrial sector would develop as the business sector had a big role in the country's economic development.

Fawad opined that the industrial and business sector not only provided employment opportunities at large scale but also contributed to the increase of the country's GDP.

He said that due to the government's steps investment in Pakistan's stock exchange has increased considerably.

The minister said that companies operational in Pakistan were earning record profit and a 37 per cent increase was registered in the people's income. He said that Rs 1100 billion have been added in the rural economy and the farmers had become prosperous.

Due to industrial and agricultural progress in the country, he said the sale of cars and motorcycles has shown an upward trend.

He said that the government was aware of the problems of the salaried class and it was taking measures to address their problems. He urged the profit-earning companies to increase salaries of their workers.

The delegation appreciated the government's steps for the development ofindustries and business sector in the country.

