Govt Took Difficult Decisions To Stable National Economy: Ali Muhammed Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:03 AM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken difficult decisions to steer the country out of prevailing economical crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken difficult decisions to steer the country out of prevailing economical crises.

Taking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was paying half of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for paying interest over foreign loans taken by previous governments.

Foreign investment would be increased in coming days due to measures taken by PTI government, he added.

The minister held responsible previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) for plummeting the national economy.

To a question, he said the prime minister had right to make changes in the cabinet for improving performances of ministries concerned.

Ali Muhammed said Pakistan's economy, based on agriculture and investment, decreased to 60% during the tenure of PML-N government.

Total exports of the country increased only 0.5 percent during the period of last government, he added.

To another question, he said preventive measure had been taken by the government to control dengue in the country.

Investigations had been started about outbreak of this epidemic, he added.

