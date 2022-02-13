UrduPoint.com

Govt Took Numerous Steps For Special Children: Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt took numerous steps for special children: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday the present government had taken numerous steps for the care and education of special children.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a project for the construction of Govt Special Education Centre Sambrial building on behalf of the Punjab government.

The Minister said that modern transport facilities in special education institutions, monthly scholarships for special children and construction of buildings were being successfully completed in all districts of the province.

The construction of a centre at a cost of Rs 100 million in tehsil Sambrial was also a link in the same chain.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Haider Abbas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)leaders Brig (R) Aslam Ghuman, Azeem Noori Ghuman and other local officialsof the special education department attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Same Sambrial Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

6 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>