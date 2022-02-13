UrduPoint.com

Govt Took Result-oriented Steps For Controlling Environmental Changes: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Govt took result-oriented steps for controlling environmental changes: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took multiple climate-friendly steps to control environmental changes which would be proven result-oriented soon.

Talking to ptv news she said, on special directive of Prime Minster Imran Khan the vision of greener Pakistan will be practical through technical teams soon.

The government imparted awareness amongst the public about environmental changes as the 70 percent of population was unaware of different environment matters.

Keeping in view the current situation, PM directed to take initiative which were to impact rapidly on environmental pollution as the country was badly affected on index.

The ministry of climate she said converted all brick kilns on zig zag technology on emergency basis to avert air pollution related issues adding that initiatives such as ban on polythene bags, ten billion tree tsunami and clean green Pakistan were highlighted internationally, which was a great success of Pakistan.

