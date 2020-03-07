Govt took several steps to strengthen Punjab Police: Raja Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Saturday the Punjab was implementing a rigorous monitoring mechanism along with giving Rs 48 billion in four phases to bring about a clear change in the attitude and performance of the police

He was addressing a press conference at DGPR (Directorate General Public Relation) along with Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar.

The Provincial Law Minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary changes had been initiated in the government departments and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved several steps to strengthen Punjab Police.

Raja Basharat said that in addition to more than ten thousand recruits, 500 new vehicles were being purchased for police stations and 68 new vehicles for petrol police, which can be used for official duty only.

The minister elaborated that under construction of 49 police stations would be completed and activated while the construction of new buildings of 101 Police stations would be started after transferring state land to them.

He said the investigation budget per murder was being increased to improve the investigation process while outdated wireless systems and digital devices were being updated. He added that by restoring the executive allowance of the police, their salaries were being brought in line with the PAS (Pakistan Administrative Service) officers.

Responding to questions, he said the Punjab government was acting according to law to punish those responsible for the Model Town tragedy while the perpetrators of Sahiwal incident were also sentenced by the court though both parties reconciled at their own after wards.

To another query, he said that if the district administration had allowed the march, the government would take steps according to the law in terms of security.

Rao Hashim Dogar said that for ten years no government paid attention to provide the police requiredresources. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken this step and now we may expectgood results from the police. He added that the system of police khidmat centers was also being improved.