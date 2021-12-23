UrduPoint.com

Govt Took Steps For Welfare Of Minorities: DC Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:23 PM

Govt took steps for welfare of minorities: DC Sukkur

Yakoob Masih, a father of Saint Savior Church Sukkur called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Yakoob Masih, a father of Saint Savior Church Sukkur called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and the role of Christian community was laudable.

He said"Services of Christian community and their love with the country are beyond any doubt.

"Government has taken comprehensive steps for the welfare of the minorities,"he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sukkur Church Christian All Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

57 minutes ago
 World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

World stock markets rise as Covid fears ease

24 seconds ago
 DC for completion of uplift schemes in stipulated ..

DC for completion of uplift schemes in stipulated time

26 seconds ago
 Top Military Officials of Russia, UK Discuss Globa ..

Top Military Officials of Russia, UK Discuss Global Issues - Moscow

27 seconds ago
 US Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Merck's ..

US Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Merck's COVID-19 Pill - FDA

29 seconds ago
 Muharrars suspended over poor performance

Muharrars suspended over poor performance

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.