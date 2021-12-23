Govt took steps for welfare of minorities: DC Sukkur

Yakoob Masih, a father of Saint Savior Church Sukkur called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Yakoob Masih, a father of Saint Savior Church Sukkur called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and the role of Christian community was laudable.

He said"Services of Christian community and their love with the country are beyond any doubt.

"Government has taken comprehensive steps for the welfare of the minorities,"he added.