Govt Took Sufficient Measures To Stabilize Economy: Shaukat Tarin

Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said the present government has eliminated current account deficit of $20 billion to a surplus of about $800 million by end of April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said the present government has eliminated current account deficit of $20 billion to a surplus of about $800 million by end of April 2021.

Delivering his budget speech in the Parliament House, he said the present government took sufficient measures to stabilize the economy and brought down the Primary deficit from a high of 3.8 percent to less than one percent after taking some tough decisions.

The combination of austerity in expenditures and significant increase in revenues resulted in stabilization of economy.

While doing so, "We have not only protected but significantly improved social sector allocations particularly cash transfer programme under Ehsaas", he said.

The government has also introduced much needed fiscal management reforms by legislating them through a new law called Public Finance Management which encompasses all areas of budget, finances, expenditures, debt management, cash management and development spending.

