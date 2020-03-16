UrduPoint.com
Govt Took Timely Measures To Curb Coronavirus: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:05 PM

Govt took timely measures to curb coronavirus: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken timely practical steps to curb the spreading of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken timely practical steps to curb the spreading of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he advised the masses to adopt precautionary measures to cope and control the coronavirus pandemic. The whole nation was united against the deadly virus, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was reviewing the measures to root out the coronavirus menace from the country, adding the order to purchase testing kits from the foreign country had already been given in that regard.

The special assistant said there were threats of coronavirus globally but the panic situation should not be created to make the lives of people paralyzed and miserable. No political party should politicize the issue, he added.

Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said there was no shortage of testing kits to detect coronavirus patients in the province, adding the Federal government had assured to provide more testing kits to the provincial government.

He said the screening of pilgrims had already been done to contain the spreading of virus.

